Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 91,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.