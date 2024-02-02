Cormark Increases Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$13.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

XTC traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.56. 13,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,469. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market cap of C$294.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.00 million. Analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.8695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

