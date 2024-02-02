Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.60 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $156.60 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

