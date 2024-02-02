Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.54

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 10165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

