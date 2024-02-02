Dantai Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Pure Storage makes up approximately 1.3% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 83,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,211. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.85, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.