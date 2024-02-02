Dantai Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dantai Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.9% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.43. 1,836,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.45. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

