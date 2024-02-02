Dantai Capital Ltd Purchases 89,075 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 8.0% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,692. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

