Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.45. 291,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 434,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.56.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after purchasing an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,715,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 353,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

