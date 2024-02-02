DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.68 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $138.68 million and $39.05 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00157525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

