Desjardins Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.
RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
