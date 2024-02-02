Desjardins Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$63.29. 637,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.