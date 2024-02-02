DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

DHI Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 394.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.