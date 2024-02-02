DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.18

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.18 and last traded at $155.96, with a volume of 291460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

