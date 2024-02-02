DigiByte (DGB) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $127.58 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,152.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00158015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.12 or 0.00558883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00390528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00176100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,801,940,836 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

