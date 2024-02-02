DigiByte (DGB) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $127.58 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,152.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00158015 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.12 or 0.00558883 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009335 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00059017 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00390528 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00176100 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,801,940,836 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
