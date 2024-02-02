Donald Notman Sells 6,433 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,817. The company has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
