Donald Notman Sells 6,433 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,817. The company has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.