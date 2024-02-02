DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of DLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 639,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.45.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
