DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 639,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

