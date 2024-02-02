Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,422. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 101.72%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

