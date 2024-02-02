Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.