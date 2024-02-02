Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

