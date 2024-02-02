DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$14.20. 17,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.74. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$14.45.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

