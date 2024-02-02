DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $175.76 and last traded at $176.50. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.88.

DSV A/S Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55.

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.