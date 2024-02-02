DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 4,617,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,022. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $828,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

