Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 141,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

