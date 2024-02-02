Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.08. 129,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,287. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $227.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

