Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 15,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.91.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,019.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 843,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,310.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
