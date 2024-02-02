Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 15,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.91.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,019.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 843,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,310.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

