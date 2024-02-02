Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 124,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

