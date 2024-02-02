Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 124,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
