Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 100,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,974. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.62.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,566 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.