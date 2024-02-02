Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,990.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,970,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,979.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 119,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,410 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

