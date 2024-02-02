Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:EFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,896. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
