Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,896. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

