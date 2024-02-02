Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
