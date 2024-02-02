Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

