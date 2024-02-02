Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,042. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

