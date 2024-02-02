Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,042. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.