Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EXG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 605,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,128. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
