ELIS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,878.36 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $26,878.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016746 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.91 or 0.99937883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010783 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00182378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02549771 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,751.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.