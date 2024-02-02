Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 2,125 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,025. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

