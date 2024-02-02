Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 22,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Trading Up 3.1 %

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.