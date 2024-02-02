enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.76

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1609956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $796.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enCore Energy stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

