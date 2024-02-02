Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 236,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.584603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

