Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Shares Down 1.2%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,869,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,159% from the average daily volume of 148,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPOKY

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.