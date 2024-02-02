Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.50. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,399 shares.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equus Total Return stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. ( NYSE:EQS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

