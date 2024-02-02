Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.50. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,399 shares.
Equus Total Return Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Equus Total Return
Equus Total Return Company Profile
Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.
