Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $25.42 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $207.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $25.42 or 0.00058851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.77 or 0.00548060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00389665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00168942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,359,573 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

