Evmos Price Hits $0.0706 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and $773,960.09 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Evmos
Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.