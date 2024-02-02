Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,112 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.76. 3,818,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43. The stock has a market cap of $385.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

