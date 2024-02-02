EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 6%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 609,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,012,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,073 shares worth $44,995,606. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

