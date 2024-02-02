EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZCORP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,568,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $550.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,394,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,137,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

