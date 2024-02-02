FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.77. The company had a trading volume of 210,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 124.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.