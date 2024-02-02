Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 507 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

