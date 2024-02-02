Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 759 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,827. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $129.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

