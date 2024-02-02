Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.82. 3,321,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

