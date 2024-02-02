Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 3,383,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

