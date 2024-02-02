Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.39. The company had a trading volume of 783,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,797. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.