Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $8.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.20. 93,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,664. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,011.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,125.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

